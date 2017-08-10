Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider Trailer

This trailer offers
a look at gameplay from Death of the Outsider, the upcoming expansion for
Dishonored 2. The add-on is coming to Arkane's assassination sequel on
September 15th, and the clip is accompanied by
this post with some details on what to expect:
After the events of
Dishonored 2, things might finally seem calm for Billie Lurk and her former
mentor Daud – but a new storm is brewing in the Empire of the Isles. In the
first standalone adventure in the award-winning Dishonored series, Billie will
play a key role in the bloody battle against the black-eyed bastard himself, the
Outsider. A former killer-for-hire in search of redemption, Billie will take on
one last job and pull off the ultimate assassination – and the Empire will never
be the same again. Get your first look at Dishonored: Death of the Outsider in
action in this gameplay trailer, featuring Rosario Dawson, Michael Madsen and
Robin Lord Taylor returning as Billie, Daud and the Outsider, respectively.
See a new side of Karnaca as Death of the Outsider takes you through its gritty
underbelly. Investigate mysterious cults, infiltrate underground fight clubs,
and even pull off a bank heist as you search for a way to do the impossible:
kill a god. Playing as a new assassin, you’ll have access to slew of powerful
new supernatural abilities, weapons and gadgets, all of which are designed to
help you cut a bloody swath through Karnaca and leave your mark on the history.
Or perhaps you’ll choose to be merciful and use your skills to slip unnoticed
through the world. In true Arkane fashion, the intricately designed levels allow
for a wide array of playstyles, with branching paths and heavy choices that will
greatly affect the outcome of your mission.