MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures Trailer

“The Rabbit holds it all together, she is the base form from which all other morphs flow and core to your plan of attack” said Simon Bradbury, Lead Designer at Firefly. “It turns out that even with a suit of armour and a pair of massive swords rabbits are still nimble warriors! As good at vaulting away from trouble as she is at getting into it, the Rabbit excels when dealing with hordes of lesser enemies. I love her almost instant charge attack, massive damage and a useful get out of jail card!”



An original title developed by a small internal team at Firefly, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures is the developer’s first ever action game. Sharing a great deal of strategy DNA with the Stronghold series of ‘castle sim’ games, MetaMorph is also Firefly’s first ever release on Early Access. The British developer will be working alongside its core community to develop a fun action-strategy game for both Stronghold fans and the passionate audience of Early Access gamers on Steam. After the successful prototyping and public alphas for Stronghold Kingdoms, Firefly has every confidence that this similar style of community co-development will result in another addictive, successful PC game on Steam.