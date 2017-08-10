 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures Trailer

[Aug 10, 2017, 6:15 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Firefly offers this trailer introducing The Rabbit, the lead character in MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures. Word is this rascal is "a ferocious anthropomorphic warrior rabbit with a split personality and the ability to morph between the physical forms of fallen heroes." Here's word on both the character and the upcoming action game:

“The Rabbit holds it all together, she is the base form from which all other morphs flow and core to your plan of attack” said Simon Bradbury, Lead Designer at Firefly. “It turns out that even with a suit of armour and a pair of massive swords rabbits are still nimble warriors! As good at vaulting away from trouble as she is at getting into it, the Rabbit excels when dealing with hordes of lesser enemies. I love her almost instant charge attack, massive damage and a useful get out of jail card!”

An original title developed by a small internal team at Firefly, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures is the developer’s first ever action game. Sharing a great deal of strategy DNA with the Stronghold series of ‘castle sim’ games, MetaMorph is also Firefly’s first ever release on Early Access. The British developer will be working alongside its core community to develop a fun action-strategy game for both Stronghold fans and the passionate audience of Early Access gamers on Steam. After the successful prototyping and public alphas for Stronghold Kingdoms, Firefly has every confidence that this similar style of community co-development will result in another addictive, successful PC game on Steam.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Overwatch Getting Deathmatch
For Honor Free Weekend
Saints Row IV Free Weekend
Total War: WARHAMMER DLC and Free Update Released
Hearthstone Knights of the Frozen Throne Launches
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition and Return of the Pip-Boy Next Month
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Titans Return Launches
Crashday Redline Edition Released
Go West of Loathing, Young Man
Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider Trailer
Moons of Madness Announced
MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.