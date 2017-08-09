Rainbow Six Siege Launches Dedicated Servers

The 2.2.2 patch is arriving on all platforms on August 9th, 2017. This is a very important patch as we will be deploying the foundation for many upcoming improvements to the game in Season 3, alongside some key bug fixes. Operation Health will be concluding with the Season 3 Title Update, and we have a lot of exciting changes coming up.



DEDICATED SERVERS FOR CUSTOM MATCHES

While Custom Matches have been hosted on dedicated servers since February 2016, we will be reducing the requirements to host a Custom Match and have it remain on dedicated servers. Previously, players were required to have a full lobby (10 players) within 10 minutes of starting the match for it to be hosted on a server, as opposed to being hosted via peer to peer. Once this feature has been deployed, you will only need two players in a Custom Match lobby to ensure that your match will be hosted on a dedicated server. By reducing the total number of players required to host a Custom Match on a dedicated server, it will open up more possibilities for an improved gaming experience, even when you don’t want to play a full 5v5 match.



Another impact of the move to dedicated servers for Custom Matches is that player hosted online lobbies will no longer be available. For players to host a match alone, they will need to utilize the LAN mode.



DEDICATED SERVERS FOR TERRORIST HUNT

Host migration in Terrorist Hunt is going to be a thing of the past. We will be hosting all Terrorist Hunt matches on dedicated servers starting in the near future. This will allow for a more stable experience for those of you who wish to take on the White Masks!



DEDICATED SERVERS FOR IN-GAME VOICE CHAT WITH VIVOX INTEGRATION

Communication between teammates in Rainbow Six is essential. With that in mind, we will be implementing an improved integrated voice chat service for all platforms that will be hosted on dedicated servers. Vivox will allow for more clear voice communication, all while using less total bandwidth. This new voice chat solution will provide all players with an ability to more clearly communicate with their teammates, especially after one of them Fuzes the hostage. We will be rolling this out to PC first, and console deployment later to ensure a high quality launch.



MORE ACCURATE VAULTING ANIMATION WHILE AIMING

The animation for vaulting through a window while aiming has been tweaked to reflect where the vaulter is aiming. In the past, the aiming animation took a short amount of time to reflect where the vaulter was actually aiming, which sometimes cause some confusion for an enemy watching the vault. This change in 2.2.2 will fix this so that the enemy player will know where the vaulter is aiming.