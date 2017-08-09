Rainbow Six Siege Launches Dedicated Servers

The new version 2.2.2 patch for Rainbow Six Siege
is now live, offering a
bunch of updates for the first-person shooter, including the promised addition
of dedicated servers.
This post
has all the details, and here's a bit:
The 2.2.2 patch is
arriving on all platforms on August 9th, 2017. This is a very important patch as
we will be deploying the foundation for many upcoming improvements to the game
in Season 3, alongside some key bug fixes. Operation Health will be concluding
with the Season 3 Title Update, and we have a lot of exciting changes coming up.
DEDICATED SERVERS FOR CUSTOM MATCHES
While Custom Matches have been hosted on dedicated servers since February 2016,
we will be reducing the requirements to host a Custom Match and have it remain
on dedicated servers. Previously, players were required to have a full lobby (10
players) within 10 minutes of starting the match for it to be hosted on a
server, as opposed to being hosted via peer to peer. Once this feature has been
deployed, you will only need two players in a Custom Match lobby to ensure that
your match will be hosted on a dedicated server. By reducing the total number of
players required to host a Custom Match on a dedicated server, it will open up
more possibilities for an improved gaming experience, even when you don’t want
to play a full 5v5 match.
Another impact of the move to dedicated servers for Custom Matches is that
player hosted online lobbies will no longer be available. For players to host a
match alone, they will need to utilize the LAN mode.
DEDICATED SERVERS FOR TERRORIST HUNT
Host migration in Terrorist Hunt is going to be a thing of the past. We will be
hosting all Terrorist Hunt matches on dedicated servers starting in the near
future. This will allow for a more stable experience for those of you who wish
to take on the White Masks!
DEDICATED SERVERS FOR IN-GAME VOICE CHAT WITH VIVOX INTEGRATION
Communication between teammates in Rainbow Six is essential. With that in mind,
we will be implementing an improved integrated voice chat service for all
platforms that will be hosted on dedicated servers. Vivox will allow for more
clear voice communication, all while using less total bandwidth. This new voice
chat solution will provide all players with an ability to more clearly
communicate with their teammates, especially after one of them Fuzes the
hostage. We will be rolling this out to PC first, and console deployment later
to ensure a high quality launch.
MORE ACCURATE VAULTING ANIMATION WHILE AIMING
The animation for vaulting through a window while aiming has been tweaked to
reflect where the vaulter is aiming. In the past, the aiming animation took a
short amount of time to reflect where the vaulter was actually aiming, which
sometimes cause some confusion for an enemy watching the vault. This change in
2.2.2 will fix this so that the enemy player will know where the vaulter is
aiming.