Paragon's Game-Changing New Dawn Update

A NEW WAY TO BUILD

“The New Dawn” brings an entirely new way for players to build Heroes. Players can explore 100 new cards with unique abilities, along with a brand new Gem system to augment Hero stats and unlock unique abilities. This new system puts an unlimited variety of power in players’ hands and comes with a completely new look and way to play.



ATTACK FASTER

Attack speed has been increased and cooldowns have been reduced for all Heroes. This change embraces the level of immersion Epic set out to create with the launch of Paragon. Basic attacks and abilities feel snappier and more responsive than ever.



BALANCE REBUILT; IGGY & SCORCH GET AN UPGRADE

The entire gameplay balance has been rebuilt from the ground up. Every Hero, tower, and minion have new baseline stat attributes. Additionally, our friends Iggy & Scorch have gotten a complete rework. The pair’s abilities have changed from top to bottom, sporting new Turrets, a new attack, and a completely new Ultimate ability. You can see the new Iggy & Scorch in action here.



...AND MORE

“The New Dawn” update is a huge change for Paragon and presents a new path for the game going forward. For even more information on the changes, head over to “The New Dawn” page for a complete rundown of what players can expect when getting into the game.