Paragon's Game-Changing New Dawn Update

Epic Games announces a new update is now live in Paragon bringing a
game-changing rework of their third-person MOBA. They are calling this "The New
Dawn," and this page
has the complete release notes on the new version. There is also
a video providing a
look at new systems including new items, new masteries, balance changes, and
more. Here's a rundown on what's changed:
A NEW WAY TO BUILD
“The New Dawn” brings an entirely new way for players to build Heroes. Players
can explore 100 new cards with unique abilities, along with a brand new Gem
system to augment Hero stats and unlock unique abilities. This new system puts
an unlimited variety of power in players’ hands and comes with a completely new
look and way to play.
ATTACK FASTER
Attack speed has been increased and cooldowns have been reduced for all Heroes.
This change embraces the level of immersion Epic set out to create with the
launch of Paragon. Basic attacks and abilities feel snappier and more responsive
than ever.
BALANCE REBUILT; IGGY & SCORCH GET AN UPGRADE
The entire gameplay balance has been rebuilt from the ground up. Every Hero,
tower, and minion have new baseline stat attributes. Additionally, our friends
Iggy & Scorch have gotten a complete rework. The pair’s abilities have changed
from top to bottom, sporting new Turrets, a new attack, and a completely new
Ultimate ability. You can
see the new Iggy & Scorch in action here.
...AND MORE
“The New Dawn” update is a huge change for Paragon and presents a new path for
the game going forward. For even more information on the changes, head over to
“The New Dawn” page
for a complete rundown of what players can expect when getting into the game.