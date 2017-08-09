 
Rez Infinite Surprise Release

[Aug 09, 2017, 6:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Enhance Games announces the launch of Rez Infinite today via the Oculus Store and Steam, offering a Windows edition of this action shooter that's already made its mark on PS4 and PSVR. This supports Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, as well as those old-fashioned monitors you don't even strap to your face. For the next week the game is on sale for 20% off, and it will also come along with free Rez Infinite Digital Deluxe DLC. The PC launch trailer provides a look, and the announcement provides further details:

Enhance Games announced that its multi-award winning game Rez Infinite launched on Steam and Oculus Home today. Originally released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PS VR in October 2016, Rez Infinite quickly earned high praise from critics and audiences globally, being touted as ‘the killer app for VR’ by many. In addition to being the top rated PS VR title on Metacritic, Rez Infinite has collected over 40 awards and nominations including Best VR Game Winner at The Game Awards 2016 and a nomination for the Audio Achievement category at BAFTA 2017 amongst others.

“We are extremely excited to finally bring Rez/Rez Infinite to PC. It was a long time coming but now we have the best version yet, “ says Enhance Games founder and Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi. “With 4K support, up to double the texture quality, advanced graphic options as well as multiple controller options, we hope to introduce our game to a new audience who’ve never played Rez before and those who haven’t picked it up in a while. It can also finally be experienced in VR with Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE.” Enhance Games also announced it will be releasing Rez Infinite for Daydream later this year.

