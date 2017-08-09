Rez Infinite Surprise Release

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Enhance Games announces the launch of Rez Infinite today via the Oculus Store and Steam, offering a Windows edition of this action shooter that's already made its mark on PS4 and PSVR. This supports Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, as well as those old-fashioned monitors you don't even strap to your face. For the next week the game is on sale for 20% off, and it will also come along with free Rez Infinite Digital Deluxe DLC. The PC launch trailer provides a look, and the announcement provides further details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 August 2017, 20:46.
Chatbear Announcements.