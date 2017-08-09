 
Arena Early Access

[Aug 09, 2017, 6:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Arena is now available on Steam, offering an action game with virtual reality support. This takes a look at our sci-fi future by offering multiplayer combat using drones, and obvious area of interest for SurrealVR Game Studios, as they also have another game in early access called Drone Fighters. Rather than just drone on about this we'll just point to the Arena trailer and pass along these details:

Arena is a game from the creators of Drone Fighters. Although it’s a very different kind of game, you’ll use the same drone and avatar if you play both games as those are automatically synched. Just like Drone Fighters, Arena also supports cross platform play between non-VR PC, Vive and Oculus players.

There are 2 types of competitions in the Early Access version, Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch. We will be adding new modes with upcoming patches. Game controls are tuned to the platform, and we’ve tried to make it fun whatever your device of choice to play Arena.

As with all SurrealVR powered games, you can customize your drone and avatar in great detail, and use the same configuration for all other SurrealVR titles.

KEY FEATURES

  • Cross paly between regular PC and VR (HTC Vive and Oculus Rift with Touch controllers are supported)
  • Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch games
  • Unlock drones and weapons as you go
  • Build your unique fighter avatar and drone with the SurrealVR customization system
  • Unique game with a custom control system optimized for gamepad and VR.
  • Learn, master and crash your opponents. Practice, practice, practice...

