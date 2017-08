Arena Early Access

Arena is a game from the creators of Drone Fighters. Although it’s a very different kind of game, you’ll use the same drone and avatar if you play both games as those are automatically synched. Just like Drone Fighters, Arena also supports cross platform play between non-VR PC, Vive and Oculus players.



There are 2 types of competitions in the Early Access version, Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch. We will be adding new modes with upcoming patches. Game controls are tuned to the platform, and we’ve tried to make it fun whatever your device of choice to play Arena.



As with all SurrealVR powered games, you can customize your drone and avatar in great detail, and use the same configuration for all other SurrealVR titles.



KEY FEATURES Cross paly between regular PC and VR (HTC Vive and Oculus Rift with Touch controllers are supported)

Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch games

Unlock drones and weapons as you go

Build your unique fighter avatar and drone with the SurrealVR customization system

Unique game with a custom control system optimized for gamepad and VR.

Learn, master and crash your opponents. Practice, practice, practice...

Early access is now available on Steam, offering an action game with virtual reality support.