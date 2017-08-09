 
Gunball Adds Rift Support

[Aug 09, 2017, 6:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

An update to Gunball adds Oculus Rift support to this VR sports game that launched for HTC Vive. This post has details on what else comes along with this update:

Gunball has been updated to support the Oculus Rift with Touch controllers! The core game remains the same, so Oculus users get to experience the same awesome experience that Vive users have been getting!

The game works with roomscale tracking, but you can play with both 180 degree and 360 degree tracking setups.

The key difference between Vive and Oculus controls is that you bring up the pause menu by clicking in the analog stick on Touch controllers. Otherwise, all game interactions still use triggers, and the game plays the same!

Patch Notes:

  • Oculus Touch controller support added
  • Practice range tutorial has been updated to give correct instructions to Oculus users
  • Fixed an error when players quit levels during the 3,2,1 countdown

