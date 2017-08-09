RAID: World War II Next Month

Starbreeze announces September 26th is the release date for the PC edition of
RAID: World War II
, saying the console editions of this co-op shooter will
follow in October. They also reveal the game will feature John Cleese helping
fight the Nazis (he walks
the walk
and he talks
the talk
). There's more on the game on the
official website
, and here's the
release announcement:
Prepare to fight dirty and dictate new world
disorder with RAID: World War II as Starbreeze, Lion Game Lion and 505 Games
today revealed release dates for the highly-anticipated shooter, starring John
Cleese as the British intelligence officer Control. Coming to PC on September 26
th and digital and physical retail formats of PlayStation®4 and Xbox One this
October, the action-packed four-player cooperative first-person shooter is set
during the terrifying time when the German war machine was tearing through
Europe, and hope was in short supply.
Known for contributing to critically-acclaimed heist game PAYDAY 2, developers
Lion Game Lion lead by Game Director Ilija Petrusic (Co-founder of OVERKILL
Software and lead level designer of PAYDAY: The Heist and PAYDAY 2) and
Starbreeze Publishing bring their trademark fun and exciting cooperative
gameplay, stealth mechanics and superb sound design to this thrilling period
shooter. RAID’s unique character classes, hero special abilities, customizable
weapons and uniforms, and real-life war-torn locations bring the surreal
conflict to life as players fight for their freedom through sabotage, robbery,
and assassination of the dastardly Nazi regime.
“The goal in RAID: World War II is simple – sabotage, assassinate and pulverize
everything bearing a swastika – mess with Hitler and steal his treasures,” said
Ilija Petrusic, Game Director at Lion Game Lion. “With the Nazi regime as the
ultimate evil, RAID brings together four unique characters with playstyles that
complement and enhance each other as they fight and steal across Europe.”
In RAID’s world-wide fight against evil, four prisoners of war are freed by an
ominous secret British intelligence officer, “Mrs. White,” who needs to take
down Hitler and his Third Reich once and for all. Players will utilize key game
features to save Europe from the Nazi threat and get rich, including:
- Class Based Gameplay – Players choose from
four different classes – Recon, Assault, Insurgent, or Demolitions – each
with their own highly developed skill tree that allows for various play
styles;
- War Cries – Each character class can
unleash their own powerful War Cry to buff their player or the entire team;
- Character Customization – RAID’s four
heroes represent the main combatants from the European theatre of WWII:
Great Britain, USA, Germany and the Soviet Union. Each character possesses a
unique look and a customizable uniform;
- Lethal Weapon Modifications – the Second
World War was infamous for arming the world with deadly and experimental
weapons that went “bang” in lethal fashion. RAID: World War II gives players
access to an array of precision killing machines complete with weapons
upgrades such as custom barrels, stocks, fore grips, optic sights and much
more to satisfy a variety tastes;
- Operations Mode – RAID: World War II offers
players the opportunity to play through extended versions of their favorite
missions by undertaking the “Operations” gameplay mode. Operations
challenges players through a chained series of highly modified raids,
featuring new storylines, and added content and objectives;
- Challenge Cards – By participating and
completing successful raids, players will earn Challenge Cards that allow
them to customize the rules of a raid in a give-and-take fashion. For
example, enemy ammo drops will increase, providing players with more
ammunition to hold enemies at bay; however, the damage inflicted by enemies
will be greater;
- Real-World Locations – The game’s setting
takes place in real-world locations across war-torn Europe. From mighty m
dominating the heart of Berlin, to the idyllic bridge over the Elbe, players
will travel through a war-torn Europe and bring destruction to Nazis in
every corner of Hitler’s Reich.
The Reich will get hit hard and the personal riches of the Fuhrer will be
stolen on PC September 26 and on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One Tuesday, Oct. 10 in
North America, and Friday, Oct. 13 in Europe, Middle East and Asia. The game’s
ESRB rating is pending. For more information, visit
www.raidworldwar2.com.