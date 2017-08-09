RAID: World War II Next Month

Prepare to fight dirty and dictate new world disorder with RAID: World War II as Starbreeze, Lion Game Lion and 505 Games today revealed release dates for the highly-anticipated shooter, starring John Cleese as the British intelligence officer Control. Coming to PC on September 26 th and digital and physical retail formats of PlayStation®4 and Xbox One this October, the action-packed four-player cooperative first-person shooter is set during the terrifying time when the German war machine was tearing through Europe, and hope was in short supply.



Known for contributing to critically-acclaimed heist game PAYDAY 2, developers Lion Game Lion lead by Game Director Ilija Petrusic (Co-founder of OVERKILL Software and lead level designer of PAYDAY: The Heist and PAYDAY 2) and Starbreeze Publishing bring their trademark fun and exciting cooperative gameplay, stealth mechanics and superb sound design to this thrilling period shooter. RAID’s unique character classes, hero special abilities, customizable weapons and uniforms, and real-life war-torn locations bring the surreal conflict to life as players fight for their freedom through sabotage, robbery, and assassination of the dastardly Nazi regime.



“The goal in RAID: World War II is simple – sabotage, assassinate and pulverize everything bearing a swastika – mess with Hitler and steal his treasures,” said Ilija Petrusic, Game Director at Lion Game Lion. “With the Nazi regime as the ultimate evil, RAID brings together four unique characters with playstyles that complement and enhance each other as they fight and steal across Europe.”



In RAID’s world-wide fight against evil, four prisoners of war are freed by an ominous secret British intelligence officer, “Mrs. White,” who needs to take down Hitler and his Third Reich once and for all. Players will utilize key game features to save Europe from the Nazi threat and get rich, including:

Class Based Gameplay – Players choose from four different classes – Recon, Assault, Insurgent, or Demolitions – each with their own highly developed skill tree that allows for various play styles;

War Cries – Each character class can unleash their own powerful War Cry to buff their player or the entire team;

Character Customization – RAID’s four heroes represent the main combatants from the European theatre of WWII: Great Britain, USA, Germany and the Soviet Union. Each character possesses a unique look and a customizable uniform;

Lethal Weapon Modifications – the Second World War was infamous for arming the world with deadly and experimental weapons that went “bang” in lethal fashion. RAID: World War II gives players access to an array of precision killing machines complete with weapons upgrades such as custom barrels, stocks, fore grips, optic sights and much more to satisfy a variety tastes;

Operations Mode – RAID: World War II offers players the opportunity to play through extended versions of their favorite missions by undertaking the “Operations” gameplay mode. Operations challenges players through a chained series of highly modified raids, featuring new storylines, and added content and objectives;

Challenge Cards – By participating and completing successful raids, players will earn Challenge Cards that allow them to customize the rules of a raid in a give-and-take fashion. For example, enemy ammo drops will increase, providing players with more ammunition to hold enemies at bay; however, the damage inflicted by enemies will be greater;

Real-World Locations – The game’s setting takes place in real-world locations across war-torn Europe. From mighty m dominating the heart of Berlin, to the idyllic bridge over the Elbe, players will travel through a war-torn Europe and bring destruction to Nazis in every corner of Hitler’s Reich.

The Reich will get hit hard and the personal riches of the Fuhrer will be stolen on PC September 26 and on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One Tuesday, Oct. 10 in North America, and Friday, Oct. 13 in Europe, Middle East and Asia. The game’s ESRB rating is pending. For more information, visit www.raidworldwar2.com.