The Awakening Teaser

[Aug 09, 2017, 6:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Kalypso Media announces plans to unveil a new RPG called The Awakening later this month at Gamescom. They offer this teaser trailer and the only other tidbit they are offering for now is a quotation in the description saying: "An ancient proverb warns: 'Never trust a demon, for betrayal is their very blood'."

