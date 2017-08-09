The Awakening Teaser

|
Kalypso Media announces plans to unveil a new RPG called The Awakening later this month at Gamescom. They offer this teaser trailer and the only other tidbit they are offering for now is a quotation in the description saying: "An ancient proverb warns: 'Never trust a demon, for betrayal is their very blood'."
