StarCraft II API Released

On behalf of Blizzard Entertainment, the StarCraft II development team is very pleased to announce the release of the StarCraft II API! We recognize the efforts made by researchers over the years to advance AI using the original StarCraft. With the StarCraft II API, we’re providing powerful tools for researchers, gamers, and hobbyists to utilize the game as a platform to further advance the state of AI research. This API also exposes a sandbox for the community to experiment with, using both learning based AI and scripted AI to build new tools that can benefit the StarCraft II and AI communities.



We’ve also done a lot of work to allow this API to run at scale in cloud infrastructure. Today, we are releasing the result of this work in the form of a fully functioning Linux package designed to run in the cloud for research purposes. This is a standalone Linux build optimized to only work with the API.



We’ve learned a lot during our collaboration with DeepMind on this project, and we’re very excited to get these tools into your hands to see what amazing things we can create together.