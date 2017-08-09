StarCraft II API Released

Blizzard announces
the
release of the StarCraft II
API, which will allow the public to
participate in the creation of new AI tools for the RTS sequel. Here's a bit:
On behalf of Blizzard Entertainment, the StarCraft II development team is
very pleased to announce the release of the StarCraft II API! We recognize the
efforts made by researchers over the years to advance AI using the original
StarCraft. With the StarCraft II API, we’re providing powerful tools for
researchers, gamers, and hobbyists to utilize the game as a platform to further
advance the state of AI research. This API also exposes a sandbox for the
community to experiment with, using both learning based AI and scripted AI to
build new tools that can benefit the StarCraft II and AI communities.
We’ve also done a lot of work to allow this API to run at scale in cloud
infrastructure. Today, we are releasing the result of this work in the form of a
fully functioning Linux package designed to run in the cloud for research
purposes. This is a standalone Linux build optimized to only work with the API.
We’ve learned a lot during our collaboration with DeepMind on this project, and
we’re very excited to get these tools into your hands to see what amazing things
we can create together.