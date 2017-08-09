 
Ys SEVEN This Month

[Aug 09, 2017, 6:22 pm ET] - Post a Comment

XSEED Games announces Ys SEVEN will be released on August 31st, presuming they don't get a DMCA notice from George Costanza over the title. You can read more about the game on the Ys SEVEN website (unless you are sensibly avoiding installing Adobe Flash). Here's a hyperactive PC teaser trailer to show how the game's survived the porting process from the PSP, and here are more details:

XSEED Games, the independent-minded console publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that Ys SEVEN, developer Nihon Falcom’s first entry in a new generation of its beloved series of action RPGs, will launch on Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and The Humble Store by Humble Bundle on August 30 with a launch week discount of 10% off the regular price of $24.99, €24.99, and £19.99. The first fully 3D entry in the Ys series, Ys SEVEN is set to provide a robust offering on PC compared to the original release on PSP (PlayStation®Portable) system in 2010. The title will feature enhanced HD visuals at 60fps, controller support, and other improvements that should delight seasoned fans and new players alike as they explore the story of the kingdom of Altago.

About Ys SEVEN
Offering satisfyingly fast-paced, real-time action, Ys SEVEN features a combat system that involves a three-member battle party with the ability to swap among characters at will. Series veterans and newcomers alike can expect to be immersed in a rich, vibrant world containing over 30 hours of action-packed gameplay and an epic storyline wherein players must reunite the estranged five tribes who serve and protect the Five Great Dragons – deified beings who may well be the world’s last hope. Ys SEVEN was the first title in the long-running action RPG franchise to reach a wide mainstream audience in the West, and the first title in this historically PC-centric series to be developed from the ground up for a console or handheld system since the mid-‘90s.

