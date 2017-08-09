Ys SEVEN This Month

XSEED Games announces Ys SEVEN will be released on August 31st, presuming
they don't get a DMCA notice from George Costanza over the title. You can read
more about the game on the Ys SEVEN
website (unless you are sensibly avoiding installing Adobe Flash). Here's
a hyperactive PC teaser
trailer to show how the game's survived the porting process from the PSP,
and here are more details:
XSEED Games, the independent-minded console
publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that Ys SEVEN,
developer Nihon Falcom’s first entry in a new generation of its beloved series
of action RPGs, will launch on Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and The Humble Store
by Humble Bundle on August 30 with a launch week discount of 10% off the regular
price of $24.99, €24.99, and £19.99. The first fully 3D entry in the Ys series,
Ys SEVEN is set to provide a robust offering on PC compared to the original
release on PSP (PlayStation®Portable) system in 2010. The title will feature
enhanced HD visuals at 60fps, controller support, and other improvements that
should delight seasoned fans and new players alike as they explore the story of
the kingdom of Altago.
About Ys SEVEN
Offering satisfyingly fast-paced, real-time action, Ys SEVEN features a combat
system that involves a three-member battle party with the ability to swap among
characters at will. Series veterans and newcomers alike can expect to be
immersed in a rich, vibrant world containing over 30 hours of action-packed
gameplay and an epic storyline wherein players must reunite the estranged five
tribes who serve and protect the Five Great Dragons – deified beings who may
well be the world’s last hope. Ys SEVEN was the first title in the long-running
action RPG franchise to reach a wide mainstream audience in the West, and the
first title in this historically PC-centric series to be developed from the
ground up for a console or handheld system since the mid-‘90s.