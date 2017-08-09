 
Starflight Remake Plans?

[Aug 09, 2017, 09:47 am ET] - 1 Comment

Brian Fargo tweets a response to a question on Twitter asking if inXile is making a Starflight remake (thanks D). He says they are not, but intriguingly indicates that someone else may be making some sort of new version of the classic space exploration game first released in 1986. He doesn't say this is definitive, but suggests little birds are suggesting things:

Not us but a little birdy might have slipped that a reboot is in the works.

