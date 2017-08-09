Valve Teases Artifact: The Dota Card Game

|
Valve released this video at The International last night, unveiling plans for a new game called Artifact. There's not much for now but a logo, a sub-headline calling this "The Dota Card Game," and a caption saying 2018. The comments on the video indicate fans were hoping this would be Half-Life 3 or Left 4 Dead 3. We can't disagree, but this is what we're getting.
