 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Blitzkrieg 3 Demo

[Aug 09, 2017, 09:47 am ET] - Post a Comment

A Blitzkrieg 3 demo is now available on Steam, just as suddenly and unexpectedly as the military onslaught for which the real-time strategy series is named (thanks Frans). There's no word on the demo explaining its contents, so here's the short description of the game itself:

Blitzkrieg 3 is an online WW2 RTS made for true admirers of strategic mastery! Challenge your tactical skills in historical campaigns and defeat other players or powerful Neural Network AI in competitive matches.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Starflight Remake Plans?
Valve Teases Artifact: The Dota Card Game
Blitzkrieg 3 Demo
No Man's Sky Patch Plans
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Gearbox Teases Project 1v1
Tempest 4000 Announced
Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series Launches
Overwatch Summer Games Begin 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.