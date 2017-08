Blitzkrieg 3 Demo

Blitzkrieg 3 is an online WW2 RTS made for true admirers of strategic mastery! Challenge your tactical skills in historical campaigns and defeat other players or powerful Neural Network AI in competitive matches.

demo is now available on Steam , just as suddenly and unexpectedly as the military onslaught for which the real-time strategy series is named (thanks Frans). There's no word on the demo explaining its contents, so here's the short description of the game itself: