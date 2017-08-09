No Man's Sky Patch Plans

It’s been a year since No Man’s Sky first released, and it’s been an exciting, intense and emotional year for us at Hello Games. We have been quiet, but we have been listening intently.



We’ve spent that year working hard on free updates for this game our team cares about so much.



Update 1.3 will release this week and will be available for free to all No Man’s Sky players. We’re calling it Atlas Rises. It focuses on improving the central story of No Man’s Sky and adds the ability to quick travel between locations using portals. Patch notes will be made available shortly before the update goes live.



What we do is much more important than what we say, but since launch we have sometimes focused too much on that.



We wanted to reach out and celebrate the devoted community that means so much to us. We launched Waking Titan to try to do that.