Gearbox Teases Project 1v1

[Aug 08, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Gearbox reveals a project codenamed Project 1v1, saying this is "top-secret," but writing about it on a new Project 1v1 website. They promise closed technical testing this summer for a game that combines first-person combat and collectible card strategy. Here's word:

Project 1v1 is the code name for Gearbox's top-secret, in-development, competitive first-person shooter that combines the action of fast-paced 1v1 first-person combat with the metagame strategy of a collectible card game.

Project 1v1 will be holding a short Closed Technical Test this summer. We are looking for a limited number of players to test the online infrastructure and learn what players like you think about the game in order to inform and influence future development. The test will be held on North American servers, so international players may experience decreased performance.

