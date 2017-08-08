Tempest 4000 Announced

Atari announces
Tempest 4000
, a reboot of the venerable arcade game coming to PCs and
consoles "soon." The original Tempest first launched back in 1981, and this is
in the works at Llamasoft, which puts it in the hands of Jeff Minter,
designer of Tempest 2000 and Tempest 3000. as well as the Tempest-inspired Space
Giraffe and TxK. Here's more:
Just as in the original game, players are
once again in control of the Claw, a powerful spacecraft equipped to destroy
deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant
geometric prisms. With three game modes to choose from and 100 levels to
conquer, players must eliminate all enemies as quickly as possible to survive,
aiming for the coveted spot at the top of the leaderboards.
Additional Key Features Include:
- Arcade Style Shooter: Blast down hordes of
enemies in this fast-paced arcade style shoot 'em up.
- Unparalleled Graphics: Experience Tempest
4000's mind-blowing graphics in beautiful 4K resolution.
- Multiple Game Modes: Pick from three
different game modes including Standard, Pure and Endurance that will push
your skills to the limit.
- Level Up: Progress and clear through 100
unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and
power-ups, and earn upgrades through bonus rounds.
- Climb to the Top of the Leaderboards: Post
your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one on the
leaderboards.
- Retro Techno Soundtrack: Enjoy the beats of
a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990's techno.
- Old School Gameplay: Feeling nostalgic?
Relive the traditional gameplay of the original Tempest with enhanced
graphics on current generation consoles.
"The original Tempest is a beloved arcade classic with a unique style and
intense, edge-of-your-seat gameplay," said Todd Shallbetter, Chief Operating
Officer of Atari. "We're thrilled to be able to work with Jeff Minter again,
someone who is a legend in the industry and has made a huge impact on the
history of video games, to develop this highly-anticipated next installment of
the Tempest franchise, updated with today's technology."