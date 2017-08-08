 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series Launches

[Aug 08, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of the first episode in Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series. This is available for Windows, and word is episodes two though five are coming soon:

In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman - The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?

Includes access to all five episodes (Episode 1 available now, Episodes 2-5 coming soon) in this all-new season from the award-winning studio, Telltale Games.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Gearbox Teases Project 1v1
Tempest 4000 Announced
Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series Launches
Overwatch Summer Games Begin
Garrosh Joins Heroes of the Storm
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Released
Destiny 2 Multiplayer Trailer
Sine Mora EX Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.