 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Overwatch Summer Games Begin

[Aug 08, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces the 2017 Summer Games event is now live in Overwatch, their multiplayer first-person shooter. They offer details on the return of an improved version of Lúcioball, and of course all that glorious loot, showing off all the new skins that are part of the event. This video shows everything off, and the description as a concise summary of the news:

This year, we're celebrating the spirit of competition with a new Lúcioball arena, leaderboards, and competitive play. Players can also unlock over 40 new seasonal items—including legendary skins like Winged Victory Mercy, Grillmaster: 76, and Lifeguard McCree—alongside all your favorite summer gear from last year.

So, put on some sunblock, turn up the volume...and let the games begin!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Gearbox Teases Project 1v1
Tempest 4000 Announced
Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series Launches
Overwatch Summer Games Begin
Garrosh Joins Heroes of the Storm
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Released
Destiny 2 Multiplayer Trailer
Sine Mora EX Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.