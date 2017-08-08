Overwatch Summer Games Begin

|
Blizzard announces the 2017 Summer Games event is now live in Overwatch, their multiplayer first-person shooter. They offer details on the return of an improved version of Lúcioball, and of course all that glorious loot, showing off all the new skins that are part of the event. This video shows everything off, and the description as a concise summary of the news:
