Garrosh Joins Heroes of the Storm

[Aug 08, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The new patch is now live in Heroes of the Storm, bringing the new hero Garrosh along with some other changes to Blizzard's MOBA. This post has all the details on Garrosh Hellscream, a warrior who makes his way into the Nexus from the World of Warcraft. Among the changes they note for the new patch is word that Hanamura is being reworked while it is out of the map rotation. This post has details:

I’d like to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of feedback we’ve received on Hanamura since its release.

We’re continually trying to push the boundaries with Heroes of the Storm and Hanamura is no exception. It introduces new concepts to the game and some of them have been more successful than others. We’ve made a couple rounds of changes since the battleground's release to address tuning feedback, but have identified a number of more fundamental changes we want to make as well.

While we work on these changes, we’re going to remove Hanamura from the battleground rotation for all normal gameplay modes starting with this week’s patch. We don’t have a timeline for when Hanamura will return, but the battleground will remain available in custom games in the meantime.

