Garrosh Joins Heroes of the Storm

Id like to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of feedback weve received on Hanamura since its release.



Were continually trying to push the boundaries with Heroes of the Storm and Hanamura is no exception. It introduces new concepts to the game and some of them have been more successful than others. Weve made a couple rounds of changes since the battleground's release to address tuning feedback, but have identified a number of more fundamental changes we want to make as well.



While we work on these changes, were going to remove Hanamura from the battleground rotation for all normal gameplay modes starting with this weeks patch. We dont have a timeline for when Hanamura will return, but the battleground will remain available in custom games in the meantime.

The new patch is now live in, bringing the new hero Garrosh along with some other changes to Blizzard's MOBA. This post has all the details on Garrosh Hellscream, a warrior who makes his way into the Nexus from the World of Warcraft. Among the changes they note for the new patch is word that Hanamura is being reworked while it is out of the map rotation. This post has details: