Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Released

[Aug 08, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

CapCom Unity announces the release of Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 in North America, offering another archive of games from the series. Here's the launch trailer, and here's word:

In the year of 20XX, a super robot named Mega Man was created, fighting tirelessly for everlasting peace against the reprogrammed robots and wicked creations of the evil mastermind, Dr. Wily. Today, we’re celebrating four of the Blue Bomber’s most recent classic side-scrolling adventures with the release of Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, bringing together Mega Man 7, 8, 9, and 10 in one mega package, with plenty of bonus content both digitally and at retail across North America starting today for just $19.99!

