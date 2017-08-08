Destiny 2 Multiplayer Trailer

Destiny 2 gives players a host of new 4v4 modes and maps for the ultimate competitive multiplayer experience.



Whether you’re conquering the zones in ‘Control’, fighting to attack or defend a detonation in ‘Countdown’, or outlasting your opponents in ‘Survival’, Destiny 2 offers these gameplay modes and more for competitive and casual players alike.



You can view the Destiny 2 – Official Competitive Multiplayer Trailer here: