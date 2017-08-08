Sine Mora EX Released

Sine Mora EX is a side-scrolling shoot'em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora is a gorgeous shoot'em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. The story mode can be also played in local co-op mode.



Sine Mora EX features:

16:9 Aspect ratio (instead of 16:10 which still remains as an option)

Full English Voice Overs (Original Hungarian ones are still available as an option)

Local co-op for up to 2 players in Story mode

3 New versus modes: Race, Tanks, Dodgeball

New challenge levels

Improved Rendering

PLAYSTATION 4 PRO and PC ONLY: Native 4k at 60 FPS