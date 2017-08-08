 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Sine Mora EX Released

[Aug 08, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

THQ Nordic announces the release of Sine Mora EX for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, saying this expanded version of their shoot-em-up will come to Switch later this summer. This is available on GOG.com and Steam, and a patch is available to upgrade the original Sine Mora for free. Here's the pitch:

Sine Mora EX is a side-scrolling shoot'em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora is a gorgeous shoot'em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. The story mode can be also played in local co-op mode.

Sine Mora EX features:

  • 16:9 Aspect ratio (instead of 16:10 which still remains as an option)
  • Full English Voice Overs (Original Hungarian ones are still available as an option)
  • Local co-op for up to 2 players in Story mode
  • 3 New versus modes: Race, Tanks, Dodgeball
  • New challenge levels
  • Improved Rendering

PLAYSTATION 4 PRO and PC ONLY: Native 4k at 60 FPS

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Gearbox Teases Project 1v1
Tempest 4000 Announced
Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series Launches
Overwatch Summer Games Begin
Garrosh Joins Heroes of the Storm
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Released
Destiny 2 Multiplayer Trailer
Sine Mora EX Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.