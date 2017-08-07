LawBreakers Released

|
Steam News announces that LawBreakers is now available on Steam offering a new first-person shooter from Boss Key Productions, lead by former Epic Games designer Cliff Bleszinski. This post admits this is supposed to go live tomorrow, calling this a soft launch, and saying you can still get preorder bonuses for the next day. The new video asks "are you skilled AF?" Here's word on the game:
