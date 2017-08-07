 
LawBreakers Released

[Aug 07, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - 10 Comments

Steam News announces that LawBreakers is now available on Steam offering a new first-person shooter from Boss Key Productions, lead by former Epic Games designer Cliff Bleszinski. This post admits this is supposed to go live tomorrow, calling this a soft launch, and saying you can still get preorder bonuses for the next day. The new video asks "are you skilled AF?" Here's word on the game:

What worked in other first-person shooters will get you merc’d. Legendary game designer Cliff Bleszinski and Boss Key Productions crafted a chaotic, frenetic, multiplayer FPS for skilled gamers who tire of kiddie-bumpered, on-the-rails "combat".

