Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Update This Month

SEGA announces they are now accepting preorders on new DLC for Motorsport Manager, saying it will be released alongside a free update for the racing game on August 21st. This video offers an official look at the new Challenge Pack DLC, while this video takes a look at both new bits of content, though this clip is over a month old now. Here's the plan:
