Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Update This Month

The Challenge Pack DLC, which will release alongside a free update, includes 12 new challenges, some taking inspiration from motor racing history. The challenges range from having to deal with the controversially proposed rule of race sprinklers, your factory burning down hindering you from making new parts, or having to manage the Chairman's frat-boy son who is now your lead driver! Each challenge lasts for a different amount of time, from a single race to an entire season, and will put the most experienced motorsport manager to the test.



The free update, The Devil is in the Detail, is sure to bring drama and increase the tension with more in-depth features than ever before, including lap charts, weight stripping and dynamic driver mistakes on the track. Weight stripping is a new mechanic within the game that allows the player to shave weight off parts to increase performance, adding loads of last-minute reliability drama! Much-requested by the community, managers can now save and load car setups too.