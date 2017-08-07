 
For Honor For Free For the Weekend

[Aug 07, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - 4 Comments

UbiBlog announces Ubisoft will offer a free weekend in For Honor starting August 10th on all platforms. This trailer celebrates the news, and here are the details:

We have all asked this question at some point in our lives: Could a Samurai take down a Knight? If you’ve spent countless hours imagining the outcome of this once-impossible battle, take comfort in knowing you will no longer have to concoct theoretical outcomes, because For Honor is getting a free weekend on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. From August 10 to August 13, you will have access to a deep roster of diverse heroes, as well the game’s five multiplayer modes, all multiplayer maps, and full campaign (playable in single-player or online co-op). Season 2’s Heroes, the aforementioned Shinobi and the brutal Centurion, are accessible via For Honor’s in-game currency for 15,000 Steel each. PlayStation 4 users and Uplay members can pre-load the game starting today, August 7, at 9PM PDT.

If you want to keep playing and carry your progress over to the full game, we’ve got some extra good news: For Honor will be on sale with a 50 percent discount across all versions, including the Gold Edition with the Season Pass, from August 10 to August 20 for consoles, and from August 10 to August 14 on PC.

This is a perfect time to jump into For Honor, as it precedes the impending release of Season 3: Grudge & Glory, which features two new heroes (the Highlander and the Gladiator), new maps, ranked play, and additional updates. The Highlander and Gladiator are available immediately to Season Pass owners on August 15, and will be available for 15,000 Steel each for all other players starting August 22. The launch of Season 3 is the first in a series of events on the For Honor development schedule that includes a new season in November the introduction of dedicated servers at a later date.

