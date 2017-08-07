Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Video Diary

|
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is due tomorrow, so a the new video diary is probably one of the last on development of Ninja Theory's action/adventure. Word is: "With Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice launching tomorrow August 8th for PlayStation 4 and PC, we are today sharing our final development diary before release. Episode 29 gives an insight into the Hellblade team's final push for release and preparing for launch."
