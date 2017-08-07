 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

DUSK Trailer

[Aug 07, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from DUSK shows off this retro first-person shooter that's due to dawn this summer. They will also be showing the game this month at QuakeCon, where they will unveil multiplayer play. Word is: "Showcasing 3 blood-soaked episodes and 33 insane levels of endless mayhem, DUSK is hitting Quakecon later this month with a full-on multiplayer reveal that will leave you wrecked." QuakeCon gets underway on August 24th, but in the meantime we have this video. Here's a bit on the game:

DUSK reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered if you're to make it to dawn. Inspired by Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life and Redneck Rampage, and featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult (Brutal DOOM, Rise of the Triad), DUSK unfolds in the eerie backwoods of the American Northeast where, gaining consciousness hanging on a meat hook, you must fight to survive.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
LawBreakers Released
Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Update This Month
For Honor For Free For the Weekend
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Video Diary
DUSK Trailer
Sudden Strike 4 German Forces Trailer
League of Legends Ornn Revealed
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
TauCeti Unknown Origin Announced
Empires Apart Beta Testing 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.