DUSK Trailer

DUSK reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered if you're to make it to dawn. Inspired by Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life and Redneck Rampage, and featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult (Brutal DOOM, Rise of the Triad), DUSK unfolds in the eerie backwoods of the American Northeast where, gaining consciousness hanging on a meat hook, you must fight to survive.