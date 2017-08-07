DUSK Trailer

|
A new trailer from DUSK shows off this retro first-person shooter that's due to dawn this summer. They will also be showing the game this month at QuakeCon, where they will unveil multiplayer play. Word is: "Showcasing 3 blood-soaked episodes and 33 insane levels of endless mayhem, DUSK is hitting Quakecon later this month with a full-on multiplayer reveal that will leave you wrecked." QuakeCon gets underway on August 24th, but in the meantime we have this video. Here's a bit on the game:
