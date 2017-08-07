 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Sudden Strike 4 German Forces Trailer

[Aug 07, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new General's Handbook trailer #4 from Sudden Strike 4 takes a look at the German forces in the upcoming World War II strategy sequel. This is hosted by producer Christian Schlütter, who is poorly miced, so the audio is a little muddy. The game is due for release on August 11th, so they plan on quickly bringing out the other installments in the series to cover the Allied and Soviet campaigns. Here are more details:

To prepare you for the final push to the frontlines, Kalypso has released the first of three new videos in the official “General’s Handbook” developer series hosted by Sudden Strike 4 producer Christian Schlütter. The new series introduces the three main factions of Sudden Strike 4 — the German, Allied and Soviet forces. Each video is packed with exciting details from the developers, with close examinations of the various units each faction will command. You can also pick up some strategic tips ahead of launch to get ahead of the curve when you take on Sudden Strike 4’s 20+ missions over its three campaigns!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
LawBreakers Released
Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Update This Month
For Honor For Free For the Weekend
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Video Diary
DUSK Trailer
Sudden Strike 4 German Forces Trailer
League of Legends Ornn Revealed
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
TauCeti Unknown Origin Announced
Empires Apart Beta Testing 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.