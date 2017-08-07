Sudden Strike 4 German Forces Trailer

To prepare you for the final push to the frontlines, Kalypso has released the first of three new videos in the official “General’s Handbook” developer series hosted by Sudden Strike 4 producer Christian Schlütter. The new series introduces the three main factions of Sudden Strike 4 — the German, Allied and Soviet forces. Each video is packed with exciting details from the developers, with close examinations of the various units each faction will command. You can also pick up some strategic tips ahead of launch to get ahead of the curve when you take on Sudden Strike 4’s 20+ missions over its three campaigns!