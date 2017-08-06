 
Borderlands 3 Video Catch-up

[Aug 06, 2017, 08:19 am ET] - 14 Comments

Better late than never, this video offers an early look at some of Borderlands 3 from GDC 2017. The clip is from back in March, but we missed it until seeing it on DSOGaming. The clip features Gearbox head cog Randy Pitchford talking about the Unreal Engine 4 and improvements they are looking at for the stylized cel shaded look of the series. They also note the game may be due sooner than later at the conference call following Take-Two's recent financial results teases that their Fiscal Year 2019 should see the launch of "a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises."

