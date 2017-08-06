The International 2017 Trove Carafe

The Dota 2
blog announces
the Trove Carafe is now available for The International 2017,
featuring new items for Valve's MOBA. They recap the results of the 2017 Group
Stage of the big tournament, and outline what you might be able to pour out of
your Carafe as well as item drops for those attending in person:
The
Trove Carafe for The International 2017 is now available, featuring the item
debuts for Jakiro and Oracle, as well as new items for Shadow Demon, Phantom
Lancer, Anti-Mage, Troll Warlord, Faceless Void, and Beastmaster.
Each treasure also offers the chance to receive a rare Invoker item, a very rare
Golden Treasure that contains golden versions of select Immortals, or an ultra
rare mystery courier that celebrates the spirit of The International.
You can also support your favorite broadcast talent at this year’s event by
purchasing autographed versions of the Trove Carafe. Just select the desired
caster from the dropdown menu in the store to inscribe their autograph on the
contents.
Attendee Item Drops
As a special bonus to fans attending The International, we will be dropping
in-game items to audience members inside of KeyArena. At First Blood in each
individual game, a limited number of exclusive Attendee Treasures will drop,
each containing visually-unique versions of items selected from this year’s
Immortals, and inscribed with a first-blood tracking gem. To be eligible, you
must have a badge linked to a Steam account and be in the arena when First Blood
occurs. We look forward to seeing you at The International.