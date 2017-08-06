The International 2017 Trove Carafe

The Trove Carafe for The International 2017 is now available, featuring the item debuts for Jakiro and Oracle, as well as new items for Shadow Demon, Phantom Lancer, Anti-Mage, Troll Warlord, Faceless Void, and Beastmaster.



Each treasure also offers the chance to receive a rare Invoker item, a very rare Golden Treasure that contains golden versions of select Immortals, or an ultra rare mystery courier that celebrates the spirit of The International.



You can also support your favorite broadcast talent at this year’s event by purchasing autographed versions of the Trove Carafe. Just select the desired caster from the dropdown menu in the store to inscribe their autograph on the contents.



Attendee Item Drops

As a special bonus to fans attending The International, we will be dropping in-game items to audience members inside of KeyArena. At First Blood in each individual game, a limited number of exclusive Attendee Treasures will drop, each containing visually-unique versions of items selected from this year’s Immortals, and inscribed with a first-blood tracking gem. To be eligible, you must have a badge linked to a Steam account and be in the arena when First Blood occurs. We look forward to seeing you at The International.