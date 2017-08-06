 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The International 2017 Trove Carafe

[Aug 06, 2017, 08:19 am ET] - 1 Comment

The Dota 2 blog announces the Trove Carafe is now available for The International 2017, featuring new items for Valve's MOBA. They recap the results of the 2017 Group Stage of the big tournament, and outline what you might be able to pour out of your Carafe as well as item drops for those attending in person:

The Trove Carafe for The International 2017 is now available, featuring the item debuts for Jakiro and Oracle, as well as new items for Shadow Demon, Phantom Lancer, Anti-Mage, Troll Warlord, Faceless Void, and Beastmaster.

Each treasure also offers the chance to receive a rare Invoker item, a very rare Golden Treasure that contains golden versions of select Immortals, or an ultra rare mystery courier that celebrates the spirit of The International.

You can also support your favorite broadcast talent at this year’s event by purchasing autographed versions of the Trove Carafe. Just select the desired caster from the dropdown menu in the store to inscribe their autograph on the contents.

Attendee Item Drops
As a special bonus to fans attending The International, we will be dropping in-game items to audience members inside of KeyArena. At First Blood in each individual game, a limited number of exclusive Attendee Treasures will drop, each containing visually-unique versions of items selected from this year’s Immortals, and inscribed with a first-blood tracking gem. To be eligible, you must have a badge linked to a Steam account and be in the arena when First Blood occurs. We look forward to seeing you at The International.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Borderlands 3 Video Catch-up
The International 2017 Trove Carafe
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Grimoire Takes Flight
Rainbow Six Siege Boasts 20M Players
Oculus Home Warms to Steam
Saturday Previews
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.