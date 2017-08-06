 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 06, 2017, 08:19 am ET] - 13 Comments

Made my best meal of the season in Manstovia last night. This was simply burgers and brats, but everything came out just how you want it. The super-hot weather even broke for the occasion, which made things that much more pleasant. Not bad for August... not bad at all.

August Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Running VoltGun.
Story: MegaBots is finally going to take on Japan's Kuratas in a giant robot duel. Thanks Slashdot.
Science: The 'three-parent baby' fertility doctor needs to stop marketing the procedure, FDA says.
Could diabetes spread like mad cow disease? Thanks Slashdot.
Media: Croatian airforce pilot puts his Pilatus to the test.
Hiker Followed By Bears.
Portable Micro Hydro Generator-Blue Freedom.
The Funnies: What Losing is Like in League of Legends.

