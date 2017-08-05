 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Grimoire - Heralds of the Winged Exemplar Takes Flight

[Aug 05, 2017, 10:49 am ET] - 3 Comments

Steam now offers the official release of Grimoire - Heralds of the Winged Exemplar, noting this has been in development for two decades (the first mention of the RPG in our database is a preview in 2004). Word is: "After more than 20 years of development, the greatest roleplaying game of them all is finally ready for release! Grimoire is an homage to the classic dungeon blobbers and is inspired by Wizardry, Might & Magic, Lands of Lore, Anvil of Dawn, DungeonMaster and the Eye of the Beholder games!" This post has more on the launch and some fakenews they had to fight along the way:

Grimoire was quietly released in the morning in America without much fanfare and has sold well over a thousand copies before closing hours. Not bad for an indie game written by one person with almost no advertising whatsoever of any kind. The sales seem to be increasing hourly.

Everybody who has played it has known they are on the verge of discovering something really amazing. A lack of understanding of the user interface and game mechanics has not prevented the majority of players from concluding they may be looking at one of the best computer roleplaying games ever written. The smartest ones intuit it, they don't need a press rep to give them a bag of promotional goodies for them to guess it.

For this reason, the manual is a priority this weekend and it will be released as a prototype early next week.

Initial reports of bugs in the display (mostly due to resolutions and display modes that did not exist only a few years ago) were fixed shortly after the game went live. There were other problems with 64 bit machines that were also solved in less than 120 minutes after they were reported.

This did not stop a vocal, dedicated group of politically motivated activists from deliberately purchasing the game solely to give it a bad review and then get a refund. They were trying to stop a tsunami by body surfing the edge of it. That attempt has already tanked. The incline is so suffused in Grimoire it is only a matter of time before their slander of the game is washed away by the sheer volume of people discovering how rich it is.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Grimoire - Heralds of the Winged Exemplar Takes Flight
Rainbow Six Siege Boasts 20M Players
Oculus Home Warms to Steam
Saturday Previews
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Rises
War Tech Fighters Announced
Bloody Zombies Next Month
Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne Next Week
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.