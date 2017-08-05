Grimoire - Heralds of the Winged Exemplar Takes Flight

Steam
now offers the official release of Grimoire - Heralds of the Winged
Exemplar
, noting this has been in development for two decades (the first
mention of the RPG in our database is a preview in
2004
). Word is: "After more than 20 years of development, the greatest
roleplaying game of them all is finally ready for release! Grimoire is an homage
to the classic dungeon blobbers and is inspired by Wizardry, Might & Magic,
Lands of Lore, Anvil of Dawn, DungeonMaster and the Eye of the Beholder games!"
This post
has more on the launch and some fakenews they had to fight along
the way:
Grimoire was quietly released in the morning in America without
much fanfare and has sold well over a thousand copies before closing hours. Not
bad for an indie game written by one person with almost no advertising
whatsoever of any kind. The sales seem to be increasing hourly.
Everybody who has played it has known they are on the verge of discovering
something really amazing. A lack of understanding of the user interface and game
mechanics has not prevented the majority of players from concluding they may be
looking at one of the best computer roleplaying games ever written. The smartest
ones intuit it, they don't need a press rep to give them a bag of promotional
goodies for them to guess it.
For this reason, the manual is a priority this weekend and it will be released
as a prototype early next week.
Initial reports of bugs in the display (mostly due to resolutions and display
modes that did not exist only a few years ago) were fixed shortly after the game
went live. There were other problems with 64 bit machines that were also solved
in less than 120 minutes after they were reported.
This did not stop a vocal, dedicated group of politically motivated activists
from deliberately purchasing the game solely to give it a bad review and then
get a refund. They were trying to stop a tsunami by body surfing the edge of it.
That attempt has already tanked. The incline is so suffused in Grimoire it is
only a matter of time before their slander of the game is washed away by the
sheer volume of people discovering how rich it is.