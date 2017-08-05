Grimoire - Heralds of the Winged Exemplar Takes Flight

Grimoire was quietly released in the morning in America without much fanfare and has sold well over a thousand copies before closing hours. Not bad for an indie game written by one person with almost no advertising whatsoever of any kind. The sales seem to be increasing hourly.



Everybody who has played it has known they are on the verge of discovering something really amazing. A lack of understanding of the user interface and game mechanics has not prevented the majority of players from concluding they may be looking at one of the best computer roleplaying games ever written. The smartest ones intuit it, they don't need a press rep to give them a bag of promotional goodies for them to guess it.



For this reason, the manual is a priority this weekend and it will be released as a prototype early next week.



Initial reports of bugs in the display (mostly due to resolutions and display modes that did not exist only a few years ago) were fixed shortly after the game went live. There were other problems with 64 bit machines that were also solved in less than 120 minutes after they were reported.



This did not stop a vocal, dedicated group of politically motivated activists from deliberately purchasing the game solely to give it a bad review and then get a refund. They were trying to stop a tsunami by body surfing the edge of it. That attempt has already tanked. The incline is so suffused in Grimoire it is only a matter of time before their slander of the game is washed away by the sheer volume of people discovering how rich it is.