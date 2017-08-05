Rainbow Six Siege Boasts 20M Players

Rainbow Six Siege has grown. Its original roster of 20 Operators has expanded to 30, and 16 globe-spanning maps currently serve as the battlegrounds for the ongoing fight between attackers and defenders. And now it has another number to celebrate. Rainbow Six Siege recently hit the 20 million registered player mark, with more than 2.3 million players signing on every day. “Our community is growing and so is our ambition to make Siege a shooter that is here to stay,” says Nicolas Lefebvre, Product Director. “The next few weeks are very exciting as it marks the culmination of Operation Health and the release of our next season set in Hong Kong.”



Operation Health was an initiative started by the development team to issue a series of fixes and upgrades with the goal of improving the overall Rainbow Six Siege experience. The team has most recently conducted public technical tests to gather information on new servers that will help improve match stability. Additionally, the aforementioned Season Three will bring two Operators from Hong Kong’s Special Duties Unit (SDU), a new Operator from Poland’s Grupa Reagowania Operacyjno-Manewrowego (GROM), a new map, and new weapons. New Operators open up new strategic possibilities and challenge players to come up with new tactics, making the start of a new season the perfect time to dive in to the action.