Rainbow Six Siege Boasts 20M Players

UbiBlog
has word that Rainbow Six Siege
has surpassed 20 million
players, touting the success of their
Operation Health initiative
, a
three-month "hard push toward tech improvements and bug fixes" on all platforms.
They say Operation Health will wrap up over the coming weeks and give way to a
new season for the tactical shooter:
Rainbow Six Siege has grown. Its
original roster of 20 Operators has expanded to 30, and 16 globe-spanning maps
currently serve as the battlegrounds for the ongoing fight between attackers and
defenders. And now it has another number to celebrate. Rainbow Six Siege
recently hit the 20 million registered player mark, with more than 2.3 million
players signing on every day. “Our community is growing and so is our ambition
to make Siege a shooter that is here to stay,” says Nicolas Lefebvre, Product
Director. “The next few weeks are very exciting as it marks the culmination of
Operation Health and the release of our next season set in Hong Kong.”
Operation Health was an initiative started by the development team to issue a
series of fixes and upgrades with the goal of improving the overall Rainbow Six
Siege experience. The team has most recently conducted public technical tests to
gather information on new servers that will help improve match stability.
Additionally, the aforementioned Season Three will bring two Operators from Hong
Kong’s Special Duties Unit (SDU), a new Operator from Poland’s Grupa Reagowania
Operacyjno-Manewrowego (GROM), a new map, and new weapons. New Operators open up
new strategic possibilities and challenge players to come up with new tactics,
making the start of a new season the perfect time to dive in to the action.