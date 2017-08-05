Oculus Home Warms to Steam

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Oculus offers version 1.17 Rift Release Notes with the latest changes to their VR software (thanks TechCrunch). Included is word that the Oculus Library now supports outside purchases, allowing the launch of Rift games purchased through Steam or other outside sources. Here are the patch notes:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 August 2017, 12:22.
Chatbear Announcements.