Oculus Home Warms to Steam

[Aug 05, 2017, 10:49 am ET] - 1 Comment

Oculus offers version 1.17 Rift Release Notes with the latest changes to their VR software (thanks TechCrunch). Included is word that the Oculus Library now supports outside purchases, allowing the launch of Rift games purchased through Steam or other outside sources. Here are the patch notes:

Calling all Rift owners - 1.17 starts rolling out today! New updates include Parties chat system, release notes for recent app updates, and more! As always, your feedback is appreciated, let us know what you think.

FEATURES:

  • Oculus Library:
    • You can now see detailed release notes for recent app updates, including the Oculus system software, from the Updates screen in Library.
    • You can now quickly launch all apps that support Rift from within the Oculus software, even if you acquired those apps from outside the Oculus Store.
  • Parties for Rift: In Oculus Home or Universal Menu, select a friend and choose Invite to Party. Friends in your party can chat with you across Rift apps, or wherever you go in VR. Each party can support a total of 4 people at a time.
  • Mixed Reality Capture: Further improvements to the calibration tool.

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed an issue where reconnecting the Rift headset wouldn't fully restore functionality after being disconnected.
  • Fixed an issue with lens slider settings not being respected in some situations.
  • Fixed an issue with the floor shifting while you're in VR.
  • Miscellaneous performance improvements, stability enhancement, and bug fixes.

