Oculus Home Warms to Steam

Calling all Rift owners - 1.17 starts rolling out today! New updates include Parties chat system, release notes for recent app updates, and more! As always, your feedback is appreciated, let us know what you think.



FEATURES:

Oculus Library: You can now see detailed release notes for recent app updates, including the Oculus system software, from the Updates screen in Library. You can now quickly launch all apps that support Rift from within the Oculus software, even if you acquired those apps from outside the Oculus Store.

Parties for Rift: In Oculus Home or Universal Menu, select a friend and choose Invite to Party. Friends in your party can chat with you across Rift apps, or wherever you go in VR. Each party can support a total of 4 people at a time.

Mixed Reality Capture: Further improvements to the calibration tool.

BUG FIXES: