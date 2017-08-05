 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 05, 2017, 10:49 am ET] - 7 Comments

The number of stories over the past few weeks about the upcoming solar eclipse would suggest it should be over long ago by now, so it's a little surprising that it's still more than two weeks out. I suppose that means we should expect more coverage (heh) of the event now that it's nearer. I don't want to be a killjoy, but I don't imagine this will live up to all that. I just looked it up, and the eclipse will be under three minutes, so let me change that to say I'm sure it won't live up to the hype. I certainly don't see buying a special pair of eclipse glasses for that, even without the concern that some of them are actually fake. Okay, I guess I guess I am being a killjoy, and I'm not immune to hype, so maybe I'll end up watching this after all. In that case I should shut up now so I'll have fewer words to eventually eat.

Hyped Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Fatal Stick Fight.
Story: Huff, puff, pass? AG's pot fury not echoed by task force.
Science: With genetic morph, a weird type of anthrax has emerged—and it’s on a rampage.
This massive, spiky dinosaur might have used camouflage to fool predators. Jurassic World?
Images: Are these snakes or doughnuts?
Media: IT Trailer 3 (Extended) 2017. Thanks RedEye9.
Obi Wan VS Anakin- Fictional Fight Commentary.
Norfolk Southern Train hits a limo in New Paris, Indiana. Thanks Boing Boing.
Follow-up: NASA job opening- 9-year-old 'Guardian of the Galaxy' applies.

