Out of the Blue

The number of stories over the past few weeks about the upcoming solar eclipse would suggest it should be over long ago by now, so it's a little surprising that it's still more than two weeks out. I suppose that means we should expect more coverage (heh) of the event now that it's nearer. I don't want to be a killjoy, but I don't imagine this will live up to all that. I just looked it up, and the eclipse will be under three minutes, so let me change that to say I'm sure it won't live up to the hype. I certainly don't see buying a special pair of eclipse glasses for that, even without the concern that some of them are actually fake. Okay, I guess I guess I am being a killjoy, and I'm not immune to hype, so maybe I'll end up watching this after all. In that case I should shut up now so I'll have fewer words to eventually eat.
