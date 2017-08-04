 
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Rises

[Aug 04, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Grinding Gear Games announces the official release of The Fall of Oriath "massive expansion" for the Windows edition of Path of Exile, their action/RPG. This follows a beta period they call very successful. "We invited our community to play the Beta for The Fall of Oriath and received lots of valuable feedback," says Chris Wilson, managing director of Grinding Gear Games. "Systems such as the Pantheon Powers, balance of Power and Frenzy Charges and monster variety in the new content have been directly improved as a result of the communication between our community and the developers during the Beta. We're extremely happy with how the Beta went and are excited to open up The Fall of Oriath to a broad group of players upon release!" This page has details on all this adds and offers a recent trailer with a look. Here's more:

Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath is Grinding Gear's largest launch of new content since the original game debuted in October 2013. The game features six brand new acts - doubling the size of current game. The Fall of Oriath also introduces a new Pantheon character-customization system that lets players wield the power of the gods themselves.

Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Features:

  • Act 5: The Fall of Oriath: Return to Oriath. Home to the oppressive templar theorcracy. Explore frozen mountaintops, pristine temples and anarchic city streets. Leave a trail of furious destruction as you seek vengeance for your exile.
  • A Single Playthrough, A Complete Story: The previous difficulty level system has been removed to make room for another five brand new acts, bringing to the total to ten. In these five acts, you will weave through both new and familiar locations and witness the drastic results of your past actions.
  • Claim the Power of the Gods: Path of Exile's new pantheon system provides you with potent powers taken from the gods themselves. But beware, the gods won't go down without a fight.
  • New Ways to Play: With dozens of new items, new skills, new locations, new boss fights and more, Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath will keep even the most die-hard fans busy for many months to come.

