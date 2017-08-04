War Tech Fighters Announced

Green Man Gaming offers the WTF moment of the day with the announcement of
War Tech Fighters, a giant mech combat game. This is coming to Windows via
early access on August 16th, and is now available for pre-purchase
on GOG.com.
This trailer offers a
look, and the announcement fills in some details:
Become your mecha and
fully customize its appearance and loadout in some of the most over the top
action this side of the galaxy in what could be described as the love child
between Michael Bay and Evangelion. You’ll lead the assault on Zatros with fists
of iron and lazer sword in hand, as you pilot your fully equipped, spaceship
shredding War Tech, built to fight for the rebel colonies of Hebos and Ares and
reclaim your homeland.
Designed for mecha enthusiasts and fans of intense space combat action, War
Tech Fighters early access launch will provide the chance for its robo-battling
community to help balance the game’s deep upgrade system and flow of gameplay
styles. War Tech Fighters brings mecha destroying fans the chance to play in all
out action, stealth and puzzle sections while taking on single player missions,
simulator challenges and survival arenas.
Key Features in Early Access
Control A Fully Equipped War Tech - Destroy
your enemies in long-range combat with guns and missiles, or get up close
and personal with swords and shields.
Customization - Hundreds and thousands of
combinations of mecha parts, weapons and colors to truly stand out on the
battlefield.
Upgrades - Three base robot sets, each with
specific bonuses, and over 150 upgradable robot parts.
Research & Development - Research new
upgrade projects to enhance your War Tech, and develop weapons ranging from
missile launchers to anti-matter cannons.
Level Up - Gain experience through combat
to level up your War Tech pilot to gain improved attack/defence bonuses.
Intense Single Player Missions - Experience
the first 12 missions of Captain Nathan Romanis’ battle across the galaxy.
Simulator Bridge - Train your War Tech by
replaying missions, or take on special Challenges to gain experience and
add-ons to improve your machine.
Survival Mode - Test yourself to the limit
in an infinite survival mode arena, and walk away with special rewards.