War Tech Fighters Announced

[Aug 04, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Green Man Gaming offers the WTF moment of the day with the announcement of War Tech Fighters, a giant mech combat game. This is coming to Windows via early access on August 16th, and is now available for pre-purchase on GOG.com. This trailer offers a look, and the announcement fills in some details:

Become your mecha and fully customize its appearance and loadout in some of the most over the top action this side of the galaxy in what could be described as the love child between Michael Bay and Evangelion. You’ll lead the assault on Zatros with fists of iron and lazer sword in hand, as you pilot your fully equipped, spaceship shredding War Tech, built to fight for the rebel colonies of Hebos and Ares and reclaim your homeland.

Designed for mecha enthusiasts and fans of intense space combat action, War Tech Fighters early access launch will provide the chance for its robo-battling community to help balance the game’s deep upgrade system and flow of gameplay styles. War Tech Fighters brings mecha destroying fans the chance to play in all out action, stealth and puzzle sections while taking on single player missions, simulator challenges and survival arenas.

Key Features in Early Access

  • Control A Fully Equipped War Tech - Destroy your enemies in long-range combat with guns and missiles, or get up close and personal with swords and shields.
  • Customization - Hundreds and thousands of combinations of mecha parts, weapons and colors to truly stand out on the battlefield.
  • Upgrades - Three base robot sets, each with specific bonuses, and over 150 upgradable robot parts.
  • Research & Development - Research new upgrade projects to enhance your War Tech, and develop weapons ranging from missile launchers to anti-matter cannons.
  • Level Up - Gain experience through combat to level up your War Tech pilot to gain improved attack/defence bonuses.
  • Intense Single Player Missions - Experience the first 12 missions of Captain Nathan Romanis’ battle across the galaxy.
  • Simulator Bridge - Train your War Tech by replaying missions, or take on special Challenges to gain experience and add-ons to improve your machine.
  • Survival Mode - Test yourself to the limit in an infinite survival mode arena, and walk away with special rewards.

