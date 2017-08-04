 
Bloody Zombies Next Month

[Aug 04, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher nDreams and developer Paw Print announce a September 12th release date for Bloody Zombies, their co-op VR brawler. Preorders are now underway on Steam, and here's a trailer from May with an overview of the game. Here's the plan:

nDreams, the UK’s leading publisher and developer of VR content, and Paw Print Games have announced the E3 award-winning co-op brawler Bloody Zombies will launch September 12th for £10.99/€13.49/$14.99 on VR headsets (Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation®VR) and gaming platforms (PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox One, and PC’s. Beginning today, brawlers who pre-order Bloody Zombies through PlayStation®Store (PlayStation®Plus members only) or Steam will receive a 10% discount.

Bloody Zombies is a one-to-four player co-op brawler designed to be played with any combination of TV and VR players, online or on the couch. Set in a London wasteland, bloody zombies have taken over the city and four rough-and-tough cockney misfits must work together to beat back the rotting hordes.
Bloody Zombies features easily accessible moves, deep freeform combat, and brutal chainable combos. Players can also unlock special moves and discover melee weapons to expand their zombie-slaying abilities. The enhanced VR viewpoint means VR players can also find in-game secrets, provide tactical support, and conquer obstacles using a unique diorama view.

