Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne Next Week

Join our mighty heroes, Game Director Ben Brode and Brian "bmkibler" Kibler, on Aug 7 at 11 a.m. PDT as we continue into Icecrown Citadel for the final gameplay livestream. Discover what dark powers and icy new cards await in Knights of the Frozen Throne . . . including the remaining Death Knight Hero Cards!



If you are ready to charge into Icecrown Citadel, join our fearless heroes on both Twitch and Facebook Live!