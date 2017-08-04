 
Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne Next Week

[Aug 04, 2017, 7:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion for Hearthstone will launch for the virtual card game on August 10th. They offer details on what this involves, and pre-purchases of card packs. They also announce a livestream event to accompany the launch with some card reveals:

Join our mighty heroes, Game Director Ben Brode and Brian "bmkibler" Kibler, on Aug 7 at 11 a.m. PDT as we continue into Icecrown Citadel for the final gameplay livestream. Discover what dark powers and icy new cards await in Knights of the Frozen Throne . . . including the remaining Death Knight Hero Cards!

If you are ready to charge into Icecrown Citadel, join our fearless heroes on both Twitch and Facebook Live!

