Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 1 Next Week

[Aug 04, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - Post a Comment

PlayStation.Blog announces Batman: The Enemy Within will premiere on August 8th, and Steam confirms that this is also the Windows launch date for the first episode in Telltale's next series. They offer a launch trailer and some details from the developers on where they are taking the story this time. Here's a bit:

This time around, Batman will face off with a decidedly more vicious take on Riddler than we’ve seen in any other Batman canon. He has far less time for goofing around and much more of a penchant for pain. Beyond Riddler, there’s another major impending threat in play this season, something that we seeded in Batman: The Telltale Series with a character by the name of ‘John Doe.’ Internally, we refer to John as our ‘Proto-Joker’ — a man on the brink of madness who helped Bruce escape Arkham Asylum, only to come back this season with reason to believe that his ‘friend’ Bruce not only likes him but also owes him a favor.

We want fans to know that their relationship with John Doe (and eventually, the Joker) is something they’ll be affecting with the decisions they make throughout the season. As Batman and Bruce attempt to stop the immediate threat to Gotham, John will be watching your every move and learning from your choices. By the end of the story, you will have created your own version of Batman’s classic nemesis through your interactions.

