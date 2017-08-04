StellarHub This Month

Russian developer Casualogic announces StellarHub, a sci-fi management
sim coming to Steam on August 17th. There's a home to this project on the
Casualogic website, and the
game's Steam page
is now online. This
trailer offers a look at gameplay, which resembles FTL. Here's word:
Casualogic
is happy to announce that StellarHub, their new starbase management game, will
be available starting August 17 in both English and Russian language at €8.99 on
Steam (Windows PC).
As a Space Captain embarked on a pioneering mission to build new homes for
humans among the stars, your job is to build a safe and functional space station
and deal with all the challenges of managing a station crew. You’ll be tasked
with a range of responsibilities in order to survive the harshness of life in
space. These include construction, extraction of resources, research, trade,
hosting tourists, defense and, of course, taking care of everyone’s health and
needs.
Key features:
30 different modules to choose from including
solar panels, research labs, crew quarters, organic farms, greenhouses and
many more.
Six worlds with different playing conditions (sun
and meteor activity, the presence of space pirates, resource amount and
placement, etc)
A wide range of different crew roles to service
your station (workers, cleaners, miners, technicians, scientists, medics,
botanists, etc.)
Each character has their unique profession and
skills. The system of emotions influences their state and needs.
The "Scientific Research Map" unlocks special
bonuses and technologies for a deeper personalization of your station
environment.