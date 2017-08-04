 
Killing Floor: Incursion Tripping the Rift This Month

[Aug 04, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - Post a Comment

Tripwire Interactive announces that Killing Floor: Incursion is coming to Oculus Rift on August 16th, offering a virtual reality take on their zombie shooter series. A developer spotlight video takes a look at the game in action, and they say preorders are now underway on the Oculus store (they aren't as of this writing, but will presumably begin soon). Here's a rundown on the game:

In Killing Floor: Incursion, players must take on the role of an elite Horzine Security Forces soldier as they team up with allies to fend off the horrific Zed hordes using an array of weapons including guns, blades and more. Players will be able to freely explore as they move throughout the environment, scavenging for weapons and ammo while searching for the best locations to fight the monster onslaught. Battle in diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities through Horzine Security Forces missions and unlock the secrets of the Zeds’ origins.

