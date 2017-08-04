F1 2017 Career Mode Trailer

|
|
A new trailer from F1 2017 takes a look at the career mode in the upcoming installment in the Formula One racing sim series, which is due to take the green flag on August 25th. The clip shows off how the solo campaign is being expanded along with some of the challenges players will encounter. Here's more:
