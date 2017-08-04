 
F1 2017 Career Mode Trailer

[Aug 04, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from F1 2017 takes a look at the career mode in the upcoming installment in the Formula One racing sim series, which is due to take the green flag on August 25th. The clip shows off how the solo campaign is being expanded along with some of the challenges players will encounter. Here's more:

F1 2017 has a massively-expanded Career Mode that introduces invitational events at key points during the regular F1 season, where you will get to drive 12* classic F1 cars in a host of different events including overtake challenges, pursuit events, checkpoint, and time attack challenges. The classic cars are also playable in all other areas of the game, and can be raced as both single and multi-class races.

In addition to the invitational events, the Career Mode offers a huge amount of extra depth with 115 possible Research and Development upgrades (over 4.5 times as many as in F1 2016), new practice programs to master, and increased importance being given to the management and reliability of your car’s engine and gearbox elements.

As well as the 20 official circuits from the current season, F1 2017 introduces four new shortened circuits at Britain, Bahrain, USA and Japan, while also allowing players to take on the iconic Monaco street circuit at night, complete with stunning visuals.

