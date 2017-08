Out of the Blue

Hey, HomeAdvisor you suck. I don't mean your service, I don't know or even care if the Scam Alerts about you are true or not. But anyone who makes a TV commercial with a loud audible generic doorbell sound is obviously intending on torturing our dogs. It's August, and I don't appreciate you tricking the Gunnar-man into schlepping the stairs to check the door every time the commercial airs. Just sadistic.