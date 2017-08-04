 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Aug 04, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

Hey, HomeAdvisor you suck. I don't mean your service, I don't know or even care if the Scam Alerts about you are true or not. But anyone who makes a TV commercial with a loud audible generic doorbell sound is obviously intending on torturing our dogs. It's August, and I don't appreciate you tricking the Gunnar-man into schlepping the stairs to check the door every time the commercial airs. Just sadistic.

Sadistic Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Links: 7 Retro Video Games With Crazy (and Gross) Names.
Bob Ross Chia Pet.
Stories: Dubai's Torch Tower on fire again. Time to rethink the name? Thanks Neutronbeam.
RIP Manny’s: A big piece of NYC music history was just cleared for demolition.
Media: TEENS PLAY LITTLE NIGHTMARES - Part 1 (React- Gaming).
Peyton Manning in a Retirement Home.
Mahks Chevy Valet commercial (NSFW).
The Funnies: Savage Chickens.
Brevity.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 1 Next Week
StellarHub This Month
Killing Floor: Incursion Tripping the Rift This Month
F1 2017 Career Mode Trailer
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Activision Blizzard Results
Q.U.B.E. 2 Announced
For Honor Season 3 Details
Archangel Released
Community Inc Launches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.