Activision Blizzard Results

Activision Blizzard offers their
second-quarter 2017 financial results
, calling these "better-than-expected."
Here's how that plays out in numbers: "For the quarter ended June 30, 2017,
Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $1.63
billion, as compared with $1.57 billion for the second quarter of 2016, an
increase of 4%. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $1.31 billion,
growing 15% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin was 21%. GAAP earnings per
diluted share were a Q2 record of $0.32, as compared with $0.20 for the second
quarter of 2016, an increase of 60%." Here are the high notes:
Selected
Business Highlights:
- Regular content and feature updates across the
portfolio enabled deeper player engagement and therefore player investment.
Audience Reach
- Activision Blizzard had 407 million Monthly Active
Users (MAUs)B in the quarter.
- Blizzard had the biggest quarterly online player
community in its history with a record 46 million MAUsB, up 38%
year-over-year. The Overwatch community continued to grow more than a year
after launch, setting another all-time MAUB record with the release of two
seasonal events in the quarter. Hearthstone® MAUsB grew year-over-year and
quarter-over-quarter to an all-time record, driven by its expansion, Journey
to Un’Goro™.
- Activision had 47 million MAUsB in the second
quarter, down slightly year-over-year. The launch of Zombies Chronicles led
to a MAUB increase quarter-over-quarter in Call of Duty®: Black Ops III.
Activision also released Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy for PS4, a
collection of remastered Crash Bandicoot™ classic titles. Despite only two
days of sales on a single platform, it was the number one console title
globally in June based on units.1
- Activision and its partners at Bungie expect to
release Destiny 2 on September 6, 2017 for consoles and on October 24, 2017
for PC. The Destiny 2 console Beta had more total players than the 2014
Destiny Beta, and Destiny 2 pre-orders are now above the first Destiny.
Activision expects to release Call of Duty: WWII on November 3, 2017.
Momentum on pre-orders and hands-on feedback have been strong.
- King had 314 million MAUsB for the quarter, down
year-over-year, but with better gross bookingsC per paying user. King had
two of the top-10 highest-grossing titles in the U.S. mobile app stores for
the fifteenth quarter in a row.2
Deep Engagement
- Blizzard had Q2-record time spent. In April,
Blizzard launched Uprising, an Overwatch seasonal event that included a
player-versus-environment mode that drew record play time. Overwatch’s
Anniversary event in May and June also drove strong engagement with record
participation in customization items. Time spent in World of Warcraft® grew
year-over-year in the second quarter, and the Legion™ expansion continued to
perform ahead of the prior expansion.
- King’s live operations and new content continue to
drive strong engagement with steady time spent at 35 minutes per day and
players engaging more frequently.
- Blizzard announced the first seven team sales for
the Overwatch League, the first major global professional esports league
with city-based teams, and the league is set to begin its inaugural
competitive season later this year.
- Blizzard announced a live-streaming media rights
partnership for esports and in-game content across a number of franchises,
but excluding Overwatch League content.
- Activision’s Call of Duty World League will
culminate in its Championships held in Orlando in August.
Player Investment
- Activision Blizzard delivered nearly $1 billion of
in-game revenues in the quarter with record performance in the first half of
2017.
- King’s gross bookingsC per paying user grew for
the 8th quarter in a row to a new record. Strong engagement and player
investment led to an increase in mobile gross bookingsC year-over-year and
quarter-over-quarter.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III’s Zombies Chronicles,
Activision’s first large content drop in year two after a game launch, not
only drove purchases of that specific piece of content, but also led to
higher engagement and to add-on revenues for that game.
- Blizzard’s Overwatch, Hearthstone, World of
Warcraft, and Diablo® III, which debuted new content during the quarter,
drove strong in-game participation.