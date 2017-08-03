 
Activision Blizzard Results

[Aug 03, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Activision Blizzard offers their second-quarter 2017 financial results, calling these "better-than-expected." Here's how that plays out in numbers: "For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $1.63 billion, as compared with $1.57 billion for the second quarter of 2016, an increase of 4%. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $1.31 billion, growing 15% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin was 21%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were a Q2 record of $0.32, as compared with $0.20 for the second quarter of 2016, an increase of 60%." Here are the high notes:

Selected Business Highlights:

  • Regular content and feature updates across the portfolio enabled deeper player engagement and therefore player investment.

Audience Reach

  • Activision Blizzard had 407 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs)B in the quarter.
  • Blizzard had the biggest quarterly online player community in its history with a record 46 million MAUsB, up 38% year-over-year. The Overwatch community continued to grow more than a year after launch, setting another all-time MAUB record with the release of two seasonal events in the quarter. Hearthstone® MAUsB grew year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to an all-time record, driven by its expansion, Journey to Un’Goro™.
  • Activision had 47 million MAUsB in the second quarter, down slightly year-over-year. The launch of Zombies Chronicles led to a MAUB increase quarter-over-quarter in Call of Duty®: Black Ops III. Activision also released Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy for PS4, a collection of remastered Crash Bandicoot™ classic titles. Despite only two days of sales on a single platform, it was the number one console title globally in June based on units.1
  • Activision and its partners at Bungie expect to release Destiny 2 on September 6, 2017 for consoles and on October 24, 2017 for PC. The Destiny 2 console Beta had more total players than the 2014 Destiny Beta, and Destiny 2 pre-orders are now above the first Destiny. Activision expects to release Call of Duty: WWII on November 3, 2017. Momentum on pre-orders and hands-on feedback have been strong.
  • King had 314 million MAUsB for the quarter, down year-over-year, but with better gross bookingsC per paying user. King had two of the top-10 highest-grossing titles in the U.S. mobile app stores for the fifteenth quarter in a row.2

Deep Engagement

  • Blizzard had Q2-record time spent. In April, Blizzard launched Uprising, an Overwatch seasonal event that included a player-versus-environment mode that drew record play time. Overwatch’s Anniversary event in May and June also drove strong engagement with record participation in customization items. Time spent in World of Warcraft® grew year-over-year in the second quarter, and the Legion™ expansion continued to perform ahead of the prior expansion.
  • King’s live operations and new content continue to drive strong engagement with steady time spent at 35 minutes per day and players engaging more frequently.
  • Blizzard announced the first seven team sales for the Overwatch League, the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams, and the league is set to begin its inaugural competitive season later this year.
  • Blizzard announced a live-streaming media rights partnership for esports and in-game content across a number of franchises, but excluding Overwatch League content.
  • Activision’s Call of Duty World League will culminate in its Championships held in Orlando in August.

Player Investment

  • Activision Blizzard delivered nearly $1 billion of in-game revenues in the quarter with record performance in the first half of 2017.
  • King’s gross bookingsC per paying user grew for the 8th quarter in a row to a new record. Strong engagement and player investment led to an increase in mobile gross bookingsC year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III’s Zombies Chronicles, Activision’s first large content drop in year two after a game launch, not only drove purchases of that specific piece of content, but also led to higher engagement and to add-on revenues for that game.
  • Blizzard’s Overwatch, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and Diablo® III, which debuted new content during the quarter, drove strong in-game participation.

