Q.U.B.E. 2 Announced

[Aug 03, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Independent developer Toxic Games announces Q.U.B.E. 2, saying the puzzle game sequel is due for PC and consoles next year. A teaser trailer offers the first look at what to expect, and the announcement offers some details, and promises more later this month at Gamescom:

Independent developer Toxic Games announced today that Q.U.B.E. 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in early 2018. Q.U.B.E. 2 puts players in the shoes of British archaeologist, Amelia Cross, on a beautiful yet mysterious alien planet. With the help of fellow survivor, Emma, Amelia must face the challenges of the Q.U.B.E. in the hope of finding a way back home. Q.U.B.E 2 retains the shifting, environmental puzzles of the original but wraps the action around Amelia’s own intimate story and her quest for survival.

“With Q.U.B.E 2 we want to give the player more story but we also want to give them more choice,” said Dan Da Rocha, Managing Director of Toxic Games. ”We’ve developed the tools players can use to solve puzzles, subverting the linearity of the original in favour of something more open, something that allows players to put their own stamp on solutions.”

To accompany this announcement, Toxic Games have produced a teaser trailer giving players a sneak-peek into how this new story will unfold and the gorgeously evocative environments Amelia must overcome. The team will also be at Gamescom in Cologne from August 22nd- 24th giving an early look at the game. Keep your eyes peeled for that!

