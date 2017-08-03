Independent developer Toxic Games announces Q.U.B.E. 2, saying the puzzle game
sequel is due for PC and consoles next year. A
teaser trailer offers
the first look at what to expect, and the announcement offers some details, and
promises more later this month at Gamescom:
Independent developer Toxic
Games announced today that Q.U.B.E. 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and
PC in early 2018. Q.U.B.E. 2 puts players in the shoes of British archaeologist,
Amelia Cross, on a beautiful yet mysterious alien planet. With the help of
fellow survivor, Emma, Amelia must face the challenges of the Q.U.B.E. in the
hope of finding a way back home. Q.U.B.E 2 retains the shifting, environmental
puzzles of the original but wraps the action around Amelia’s own intimate story
and her quest for survival.
“With Q.U.B.E 2 we want to give the player more story but we also want to give
them more choice,” said Dan Da Rocha, Managing Director of Toxic Games. ”We’ve
developed the tools players can use to solve puzzles, subverting the linearity
of the original in favour of something more open, something that allows players
to put their own stamp on solutions.”
To accompany this announcement, Toxic Games have produced a teaser trailer
giving players a sneak-peek into how this new story will unfold and the
gorgeously evocative environments Amelia must overcome. The team will also be at
Gamescom in Cologne from August 22nd- 24th giving an early look at the game.
Keep your eyes peeled for that!