For Honor Season 3 Details

UbiBlog reveals details about the upcoming season 3 content coming to For
Honor on August 15th. Here's
a video (including
English-to-English subtitles), and here's
word:
Season Three of For Honor begins on August 15, and it’s bringing new
content and a new way to play. Dubbed “Grudge & Glory,” the new season
introduces two new Heroes – the Highlander and the Gladiator – as well as two
new maps, new gear, and ranked duel tournaments that challenge players to go
toe-to-toe for new rewards. In less than two weeks, Grudge & Glory will
introduce numerous changes to the For Honor experience; let’s take a look at
some of what’s in store.
The Gladiator and Highlander fight for the Knights and the Vikings,
respectively, and each brings a unique form of brutality to the game.
Highlanders wield massive claymores, which boast more weight and reach than any
other sword, and they can switch between two different fighting styles:
defensive, which makes them formidable counter-attackers; and offensive, which
enables them to use far deadlier attacks, but prevents them from blocking.
Gladiators, meanwhile, wear little armor and carry a trident and shield into
battle. They’re very agile, with a bigger stamina meter and faster cooldown
times than other Heroes, and can punch enemies to set them up for stuns and
attacks. Both new Heroes will be available at no extra charge for Season Pass
holders on August 15, while all other players will be able to unlock them for
15,000 Steel starting August 22.
Season Three’s maps and gameplay updates will be free for all players on August
15, opening up two new battlefields: Sentinel and Viking Village, each of which
features a deadly new environmental hazards, including a ballista and barrel, to
keep players aware of their surroundings as well as their opponents. There’ll be
a whole new legendary gear rarity, too, and the reputation cap for Heroes will
be raised to 40, giving players more customization options. Finally, Season
Three will debut alongside a new title update for For Honor, which will bring
several gameplay tweaks and updates, including fighting mechanic adjustments to
create better balance between offensive and defensive styles of play.
More changes have been announced for the near future, including a migration to
dedicated servers. You can get an early look at Season Three’s content during
the For Honor Season 3 Live Event: Grudge & Glory Reveal on August 12. For Honor
is available now for Xbox One, PS4, and PC; for more, check out our previous For
Honor coverage.