Archangel Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Skydance Interactive announces Archangel is now available for Rift and Vive VR headsets, following a two-week period of PlayStationVR exclusivity for the mech game. This is available through the Oculus store and Steam, and they add it will soon come to additional territories on PSVR. Here's a trailer, and here's an explanation of what this offers:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 August 2017, 03:06.
Chatbear Announcements.