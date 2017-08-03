Archangel Released

Set in a post-apocalyptic America during the year 2089, players will assume the role of Gabby or Gabriel Walker, codename “Guardian,” who is selected by the United States Free Forces to lead the resistance against the tyrannical corporation HUMNX, a private conglomerate that governs what is left of our ravaged nation. Using the Oculus Touch or HTC Vive controllers, players enter the cockpit of a six-story high war machine and use strategy and skill to fire upon enemies with a wide array of high-powered weapons, protect allies from onslaught, and lead their squadmates into a high-stakes VR battle.



“Now that Archangel is available on all major VR platforms, we invite gamers everywhere to fulfill their fantasies of piloting a giant mech and lead the charge for freedom on behalf of their friends and fellow countrymen,” said Peter Akemann, President of Skydance Interactive. “The response from our first two weeks on PSVR has been very encouraging and we are thrilled that today, Vive and Rift owners too can join the resistance and become the Archangel!”