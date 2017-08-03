 
Geordi La Forge Joining Star Trek Online

[Aug 03, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - 6 Comments

Perfect World Entertainment announces details about the upcoming Season 14 of Star Trek Online, their MMORPG based on the sci-fi franchise. Here is a Season 14 – Emergence official announce trailer highlighting some of what this will offer, including the participation of LeVar Burton, who returns to his role as Geordi La Forge, who has been promoted to captain somewhere along the way. This post has all the details, and here's an excerpt:

First and foremost, we are so happy to announce that LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, is coming to Star Trek Online very soon. In fact, on September 12th, we’ll be releasing a brand new episode on PC (and soon after on console), “Beyond the Nexus,” that allows your captain to team up with Captain La Forge. You’ll investigate a distress call from a Galaxy-class ship whose crew is being controlled by a mysterious energy source.

Not only that, but that adventure will take place in a brand new, fully remodeled Galaxy interior. Our environment artists have lovingly recreated the home of the cast from The Next Generation, and we can’t wait for you to see it. We’ll also have server-wide giveaways of the TNG Skant Uniform and the Type 7 Shuttle to celebrate the anniversary of this landmark television show.

Settle in, because the journey with Captain La Forge is not over. He’ll return in Season 14: Emergence in October, and star in our brand new featured episode, “Melting Pot.” Kipleigh Brown returns to STO as Captain Kuumaarke, and she and Geordi will accompany your captain to a new colony world. The Lukari and the Kentari are attempting something new, living together in harmony as one people, and Geordi is integral to the development of this new colony world. You'll arrive just in time, and what starts as a simple tour will evolve into a pitched battle for the colony's very survival.

Want to see the trailer for that? We thought you might:

